Panic ensued on board a Turkish Airlines plane after the Boeing 777 aircraft crashed into a radar mast after landing at Antalya Airport in Turkey on Thursday local time. Videos and photos of the incident’s aftermath circulating on social media shed light on shocking visuals and the chaos caused at the airport.

One such image revealed how the damage caused by the collision resulted in a gaping hole in the jet’s exterior. A video showed panic-stricken passengers inside the aircraft coming to terms with the near-fatal accident.

Other visuals captured the damage to the plane’s right wing and the debris of the shattered metal radar left on the runway. Local reports cited by The New York Post also indicated that the airplane collision pierced the fuselage and dislodged an overhead storage compartment, which in turn forced oxygen masks to drop in several rows.

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Turkish Airlines airport crash: All we know

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the Turkish Airlines jet left for Antalya from Istanbul Airport at 6:23 pm local time on Thursday, June 11. The plane was 38 minutes behind schedule and ultimately landed in Antalya Airport at 7:10 pm.

NEW: Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-3Q8 hits a ground radar antenna pole with its right wing while maneuvering to its parking position at Antalya Airport.



Video: @muratherdemm pic.twitter.com/Uj0iOrfUWi — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 11, 2026

As confirmed by the airline, its Boeing 777 aircraft ended up entering the wrong taxiway while taxiing. The incident took place after the plane landed at the Turkish airport, ultimately hitting a radar mast of the air traffic control system.

According to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Transport, three passengers sustained minor injuries, local newspaper Hurriyet reported.

Turkish Airlines issues statement after airport accident

The international airline’s senior vice president of communications has since issued a statement to address the situation at hand.

🚨🇹🇷#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Wow ‼️Scary Situation after a Turkish airline aircraft departing from Istanbul and heading to Antalya Airport when the aircraft struck a radar tower, after landing while taxiing to the Gate which caused significant damage to the plane they were able to… pic.twitter.com/RgwCceUX7I — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) June 12, 2026

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In a post on X, he said that the Boeing 777 aircraft at the centre of the troubling development was carrying 267 passengers when Flight TK2430 made contact with the ground radar antenna pole with its right wing while maneuvering to a parking position at Antalya Airport.

İstanbul-Antalya seferini gerçekleştiren THY uçağı, Antalya Havalimanı’na inişi sonrası taksi sırasında radar direğine çarparak hasar aldı.



▪️Kazada 1 yolcu hafif yaralandı.



▪Uçakta bulunan 267 yolcu tahliye edildi.pic.twitter.com/nG9SXC7FVX — Conflict (@ConflictTR) June 11, 2026

All passengers were safely evacuated. The Turkish Airlines official further shared that a passenger who sustained minor injuries is also doing well now.

“A technical investigation regarding the incident has been initiated,” the airlines affirmed.