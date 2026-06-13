Panic ensued on board a Turkish Airlines plane after the Boeing 777 aircraft crashed into a radar mast after landing at Antalya Airport in Turkey on Thursday local time. Videos and photos of the incident’s aftermath circulating on social media shed light on shocking visuals and the chaos caused at the airport.

One such image revealed how the damage caused by the collision resulted in a gaping hole in the jet’s exterior. A video showed panic-stricken passengers inside the aircraft coming to terms with the near-fatal accident.

Other visuals captured the damage to the plane’s right wing and the debris of the shattered metal radar left on the runway. Local reports cited by The New York Post also indicated that the airplane collision pierced the fuselage and dislodged an overhead storage compartment, which in turn forced oxygen masks to drop in several rows.

ALSO READ

Turkish Airlines airport crash: All we know

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the Turkish Airlines jet left for Antalya from Istanbul Airport at 6:23 pm local time on Thursday, June 11. The plane was 38 minutes behind schedule and ultimately landed in Antalya Airport at 7:10 pm.

As confirmed by the airline, its Boeing 777 aircraft ended up entering the wrong taxiway while taxiing. The incident took place after the plane landed at the Turkish airport, ultimately hitting a radar mast of the air traffic control system.

According to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Transport, three passengers sustained minor injuries, local newspaper Hurriyet reported.

Turkish Airlines issues statement after airport accident

The international airline’s senior vice president of communications has since issued a statement to address the situation at hand.

ALSO READ

In a post on X, he said that the Boeing 777 aircraft at the centre of the troubling development was carrying 267 passengers when Flight TK2430 made contact with the ground radar antenna pole with its right wing while maneuvering to a parking position at Antalya Airport.

All passengers were safely evacuated. The Turkish Airlines official further shared that a passenger who sustained minor injuries is also doing well now.

“A technical investigation regarding the incident has been initiated,” the airlines affirmed.