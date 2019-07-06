Watch: Pakistani anchor confuses Apple Inc with apple fruit, leaves netizens laughing

The anchor got confused and thought that he was talking about apple fruit’s business.

It is hard enough to get away with a public faux pas in the age of social media. A Pakistani TV anchor found it out the hard way after confusing technology giant Apple Inc with apple fruit, a video of which has gone viral on Twitter.

On the TV program, a discussion was going on about Pakistan’s economy – the panelist was drawing a comparison between the revenue generated by Apple Inc and the annual budget of Pakistan.

“Apple’s business has been flourishing, its annual turnover itself is way more than Pakistan’s annual budget,” he said.

The anchor got confused and thought that he was talking about apple fruit’s business. She said, “Yes sir, I have heard there are several varieties of apple available, and the business is quite huge.”

The panelist immediately corrected her saying, he was talking about Apply the company, that is behind iPad, iPhone, mac and not the fruit.

The matter came into light after a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared a video clip of the show on her twitter handle. The video has got over 27,000 views and over 2,000 retweets. The Twitterati did not leave the chance to troll the lady anchor.

While some hit out, saying, “I don’t blame her. The country just knows Kashmir, terrorism, bricks, mullahs, and misery. They are completely insulated from the outside world.” Others said, “Hats off to the man!! What control!! Had I been there would have probably fallen off my seat laughing ????”

Another Twitter user said, “On a serious note, the way Pakistan economy is headed, soon apple (fruit) trade in the US might be greater than entire GDP of Pakistan. Don’t laugh, this is serious.”

However, there were a few who talked in favour of the anchor. One user said, “In the anchor’s defence, the way he said Appal it did feel like he’s talking about the fruit (Also Appal Sirf Appal Mobile nahin hota hai!).” Another such incident also left the world laughing when Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government live streamed an entire meeting with the cat filter on.