Watch: News anchor breaks down on live TV while reporting on tender age shelters

In a heartbreaking incident, a news anchor broke down on live TV while reporting about children being transferred to ‘tender shelter’. The MSNBC host Rachel Maddow struggled to get through a segment on her nightly show, describing babies being forcibly removed from their parents and taken to shelters under Trump’s hardline immigration laws. As she was too emotional to finish the report, Maddow asked another anchor to take over.

She started the news by saying, “Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children.” But, Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children Maddow tried to deliver again but failed.

She was struggling with the news that infant children were taken from their parents and were kept in a room in South Texas as their parents were trying to cross the border from Mexico to the USA. Under Trump’s administration, more than 2300 children might have been kept in the playrooms with crying infants under his policy of “zero tolerance”

Here is the video of the incident:

Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to “tender age” shelters pic.twitter.com/O6crm8cvyR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2018

She eventually had to end the show. “Can we put up the graphic of this?” she asked as she continued to well up, adding: “I think I am going to have to hand this off.” She even apologised on Twitter after ending her show.

Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV. What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn’t say/do anything — was read this lede: 1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

Twitter flooded with tweets in support of Rachel Maddow’s sorry sympathising her that it was not her fault.

Thank you, Rachel, for what you do, for what you are, for having a heart. — Raymond Keck (@raykeck14) June 20, 2018

Oh my God! I imagine millions of people can feel her horror and compassion. I don’t have any words for the level of rage I have inside me right now. And I don’t know what to do with it. — Machine “Pun” Kelly ???? (@NotThatKellyAnn) June 20, 2018

After her tweet, the TV anchor is being supported from all around the world praising Maddow’s human compassion which is important in serious times like these.