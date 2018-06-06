WATCH: Netherlands PM Mark Rutte spills coffee on the floor, cleans up the mess. Video goes viral!

​​​
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in the news after he spilled coffee on the floor and cleaned it on his own, without waiting for the Parliament’s cleaning staff.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in the news after he spilled coffee on the floor and cleaned it on his own, without waiting for the Parliament’s cleaning staff. The video of this incident was shared by a Dutch diplomat on Twitter in which the PM can be seen picking up a coffee cup that he had accidentally dropped on the Parliament floor.

The video has gone viral and is being shared on various social media platforms. Rutte not only picked up his coffee cup but also grabbed a mop and cleaned the floor with a big smile on his face as the staff cheered for their leader.

“Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dropped his coffee cup today in Parliament, then cleaned up the mess himself under loud cheers of the Parliament’s cleaners,” the caption of the video read.

Few hours later, another clip of the incident was shared on Twitter in which Rutte can be seen getting a lesson in adjusting the mop to his height from employees – in case he spills his coffee again. His humility has definitely won hearts worldwide and Twitterati were all praise for the Dutch PM.

This isn’t the first time when Mark Rutte is being hailed for doing something out of the box. In 2017, when he went to meet the Dutch king, Rutte ditched his car and took a cycle to the palace instead. An image of him parking the cycle outside the palace had gone viral back then.

Not just this, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Netherlands last year, Rutte had gifted him a bicycle too.

