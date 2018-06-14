Watch: Kim Jong-Un’s million dollar reaction to Donald Trump’s ‘thin’ and ‘handsome’ joke in Singapore

The United States President Donald Trump finally met the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore in what was the first-ever meeting between any leaders of the two countries. Both the leaders kept aside their differences and exchanged praises for each other. However, the United States president couldn’t help himself from cracking a joke at his counterpart.

As the two leaders sat down for the working lunch after their morning meeting, the photographers jostled to get a good picture of the pair.

Trump in an attempt to lighten the atmosphere said, “Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin, and perfect.” The response to this statement from the North Korean leader was pure gold as he was in complete shock. The video has since then gone viral on the internet.

For those who don’t know the backdrop of this story, last year on November 12, the US President had called Kim Jong-Un fat in a tweet. “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him short and fat?,” Trump’s tweet read.

Kim’s reaction to Donald Trump’s joke is the best thing you will see all day today. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/oLjVYIUApk — Shahjahan Khurram (@91Shahji) June 12, 2018

Trump’s tweet had come after he gave a speech to South Korea’s National Assembly during his Asia trip issuing a stern warning against North Korea. “Do not underestimate us, and do not try us,” he had said. In response to this statement, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry responded, “The reckless remarks by a dotard like Trump can never frighten us or put a stop to our advance.”

However, from what we saw in Singapore it appears that both the leaders have left their differences behind. After the meet, Trump was full of praise for his counterpart. The 71-year-old US President said that the summit worked out far better than expected and he’s developed a “very special bond” with 34-year-old Kim. He said that he was proud of what happened and the two leaders would “take care of a very dangerous problem for the world.”

According to North Korean media, Kim had arrived at the venue 7 minutes earlier than Trump to show respect as it’s cultural, the young one should arrive earlier than the elder one.