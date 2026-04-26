Gunfire shattered the glamour of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton on Saturday night, plunging the event into chaos as President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and top US leaders faced a sudden security scare.

Viral videos captured Donald Trump’s remarkable composure- he gripped a table for cover before evacuation- but also a tense moment when he tripped briefly during the rush, quickly steadying himself as Secret Service whisked him away unharmed.

Sudden gunshots spark panic in the lobby

Around 8:45 pm, as dinner service hummed with journalists, celebrities and officials, “loud, rhythmic sounds” echoed from the hotel lobby, identified as shots from an outside shooter. Attendees ducked under tables, barricaded doors and fled; tuxedoed guests were herded back by DC police and federal agents who locked down the venue.

Hundreds poured out, marking the gravest breach in the “Nerd Prom’s” century-plus history, especially poignant during Donald Trump’s first attendance after past boycotts.

Viral footage: Trump grips table, trips in evacuation rush

Some videos went viral showing Secret Service storming the stage post-gunshots. Trump, exuding calm, dropped under a table for cover- gripping it firmly- before agents evacuated him and Melania.

Another clip captured the composed president stumbling briefly amid the frantic push to safety, regaining balance without injury. VP Vance and cabinet members like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were similarly secured, their swift exits preventing escalation.

Secret Service agents were seen escorting J.D. Vance out of the venue after gunfire erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. pic.twitter.com/OVkvfrEq4Z — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

Shooter neutralised; Officer’s vest saves him

Security’s lightning response apprehended the shooter outside the ballroom, averting disaster. One officer took a round to his bullet-resistant vest but is stable, officials told media. No top leaders were hurt, confirming Trump’s team’s safety amid the lockdown that turned the Hilton into a crime scene by Sunday dawn.

Unfazed, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.” He signalled the program’s resumption, praising the “fantastic job” while noting the night’s altered course.

The scare amplified friction between Trump’s administration and the press at this contentious gathering. As of now, the White House held off on national addresses, leaving the Hilton secured. Trump’s poise, table grip to evacuation trip, epitomised resilience, turning viral moments into symbols of unyielding leadership.