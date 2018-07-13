Watch: Donald Trump calls CNN ‘fake news’ during a joint conference with UK PM Theresa May

The US President has rubbished embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, saying it will probably “kill” the chances of a bilateral trade deal.

The US President Donald Trump during a joint conference with UK prime minister Theresa May on Friday refused to take a question from CNN and termed the news organisation ‘fake news’. POTUS refused to take a question from CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta. “I don’t take questions from CNN. CNN is fake news,” Trump said when Acosta called out for a question.

Instead, Trump said, “Let’s go to a real network,” and took a question from Fox News White House correspondent. In response to that ding, Acosta countered, “Well, we’re a real network, too.”

The US President has rubbished embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, saying it will probably “kill” the chances of a bilateral trade deal. The Brexit strategy spelt out in a White Paper on Thursday, has proved controversial as it led to the resignation of two senior Cabinet ministers, including Brexit minister David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson

In an interview with the Rupert Murdoch-owned Sun newspaper, Trump became the latest critic of May’s Brexit plans, which foresee a closer relationship with the European Union (EU) after Britain leaves the 28-member economic bloc next year, than many hard-Brexit supporters are demanding

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” the US President told the newspaper in reference to May’s Brexit strategy

Trump also said he had told May how to do a Brexit deal, but: “She didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me.

“I told her how to do it. That will be up to her to say. But I told her how to do it. She wanted to go a different route,” Trump, who is in London on his first official visit, said. The US President’s interview attracted sharp criticism from British MPs, many of whom described it as an insult to the British prime minister and the UK.