WATCH: Delivery boy saves a six-year-old girl from drowning in China

In a heroic act, a delivery boy in China saved a six-year-old girl from drowning in a canal. The girl was trying to wash her mop at the riverside. However, she slipped and fell in the canal. Luckily, a delivery boy was passing by at the same time. He saw a girl struggling and throwing her hands in a desperate attempt to save herself from drowning in the river. The boy stopped and immediately jumped in the canal to rescue her.

The boy, who was later identified as He Linfeng, rescued the girl safely. But that was not the end. The boy saw that the girl’s one shoe was still left in the canal. He went back in the river to get the girl’s shoe back. The whole incident was recorded on camera and later went viral on social media.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the delivery boy later spoke to Beijing News and said that he was shocked to see a child drowning. The report said the boy, who works with Chinese food delivery service firm, made sure that the girl reached home safely. The boy was awarded the title of ‘model driver and also got a cash prize for his act, the report said.