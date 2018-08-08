Watch: Circus camel runs amok on busy Moscow streets, causes car crash

The animal had escaped a travelling circus before running amok on the highway. (Photo from You tube video)

In bizarre visuals from Russia’s capital city captured on camera, a camel was seen running amok in the middle of a road in Moscow recently. In a 40-minute video that has been shared on social media site YouTube, the camel is seen running without a care in the world even as passersby including cars stop to give way to the desert animal. The camel reportedly even caused a car crash on the busy highway.

The animal had escaped a travelling circus before running amok on the highway. The incident happened on a road near Tula. The incident even led to a car crash on the road. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.

The camel ran amok for close to an hour and was not letting anyone come close to it. It took less about an hour to bring the animal under control and send it back home. The video has been watched by quite a number of people on social media sites.

In the meantime, a student from Texas A&M University, Makenzie Noland took photos with an alligator, that has gone viral. She will be will be graduating from the university with a degree in wildlife and fisheries sciences. While taking the photo, the 21-year-old made sure it was a day to remember by posing with a 14-feat t-long alligator in Beaumont.

She is staying at Gator Country for the last three, doing the internship with the Beaumont rescue centre, which is home to over 450 crocodiles, alligators, and other reptiles. While doing her internship, Noland developed a strong bond with the alligator named Tex. One day she decided to take a few photos with it who she dubbed as ‘best friend.’