WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau doing ‘bhangra’ on India’s Independence Day

When we as Indians were celebrating our 70th Independence Day, there was someone else who was equally happy on this ocassion in Canada. Wondering who was he? He was none other than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a statement issued by him in recognition of India’s Independence Day he says, “Today, we join the people of India and members of the Indo-Canadian community in celebrating India’s 70th Independence Day. Canada and India unite in our shared traditions of democracy and diversity. Together, our nations stand as a testament to the fact that countries can prosper not in spite of their diversity, but precisely because of it. It has been a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Modi, and I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries, and to collaborating on global issues, including peace and security, climate change, and gender equality. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I invite all Canadians to reflect on the significant contributions that Indo-Canadians have made to our national fabric, and wish all those celebrating today a happy Independence Day.”

Not just this, Trudeau is seen dancing on ‘dhol’ in a video on his official Facebook page. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, his bhangra moves are effortlessly good. Don’t believe us, see the video here:

Well done Trudeau! With this, you are sure to win hearts of many Indians.