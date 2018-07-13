Watch | British authorities arrest Nawaz Sharif’s grandsons over scuffle

Nawaz and his daughter, who are convicted in Avenfield reference case, are expected to reach Lahore at 6 pm

The London police on Thursday arrested two grandsons of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The incident took place when duo — Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain — punched a demonstrator outside their residence in Park Lane. Junaid Safdar is the son of Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz while Zakaria Hussain is the son of Hussain Nawaz.

According to reports, Sharif’s son owns a flat at London’s Park Lane – Avenfield House. PTI supporters had gathered on the site to protest against former PM Nawaz Sharif since he was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment.

As per Geo News, protestors had hurled abuses at Sharif’s grandsons which turned into a verbal argument between the two. Quickly the argument turned into a physical brawl. However, soon after the incident, Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene to break up the fight. Later, police authorities claimed that Junior Safdar was detained for punching a young man and confirmed that Zakaria was also arrested.

According to Dawn, Junaid said, “The protesters gathered outside Avenfield House spat at me and tried to attack me.”

Last week, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison for owning disproportionate assets and not cooperating with the country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was also sentenced to seven years in prison in the Avenfield Properties reference case.

Both Nawaz and Maryam are expected to land in Lahore around 6 pm today, Geo News reported. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also arranged two helicopters to shift the father-daughter duo to the Adiala prison following their arrival in Lahore.