WATCH: Alaska Airline plane stolen by employee crashes near Ketron island

An Alaska airline plane was stolen on Friday night by one of its employee who was a mechanic. The flight took off from Washington’s Sea-Tac International airport. However, within an hour of its take off, the plane crashed near Ketron island, southwest of Tacoma, Washington state. According to reports, the plane didn’t have any passengers onboard when the incident happened.

According to the preliminary report, the flight- Horizon Air Q400 was stolen by a mechanic and crash at Ketron island took place because the accused was performing stunts in air or lack of flying skills. The Alaska Airlines tweeted, “We have confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8 pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA.” The authorities also said, “We are working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane.” Soon after the incident, two F-15 jets were seen scrambling to chase the plane.

The accused identified as Rich by the Air Control Tower (ACT), had asked, “Hey, do you think if I land this successfully Alaska will give me a job as a pilot?” reports news agency ANI.

However, the Pierce County Sheriff’s office, the law enforcement agency in Washington’s Pierce country said that the incident has no link with terrorism. In a statement, the agency said, “This is not a terrorist incident. We have confirmed the information. We know who he is. No others are involved,” reports ANI.

A part of Alaska Air Group, Horizon Air flies shorter routes around several cities in US West. The aircraft has a total of 76 seats. Further investigation is underway.