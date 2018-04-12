WATCH: 86-year-old bridge demolished spectacularly; video will give you goosebumps

The 86-year-old bridge in Kentucky was demolished. (Source: Facebook)

In a spectacular scene, thousands of people gathered in Kentucky, USA on Wednesday morning as an 86-year-old bridge which stood over a lake for eight decades, was successfully demolished. The explosion sent the structure to the bottom of the lake within few seconds, giving goosebumps to people who gathered to view the demolition from a safe distance. The Lake Barkley bridge had opened in 1932 and was being used as a toll bridge.

The traffic was briefly halted as authorities prepared to bring down the old structure but arrangements have already been made to ensure that no difficulty is faced in the longer run. A new bridge was opened in February which is not too far away from the old bridge and is already in use.

The authorities had reportedly created a clear zone of 1,500 feet around the bridge before the explosion took place. Apart from the people who watched it from a distance, a few others were seen on boats and kayaks as the bridge exploded.

The adjoining new bridge was also closed for two hours ahead of the controlled blast. After the explosion, crews were given only 24 hours to clean up the metal.

The video of the incident was posted by the Kentucky Transport Cabinet which shows that the bridge disappeared within few minutes after the blast. To see the blast, scroll to 5:40:

In the past, there have been instances when these types of explosion went wrong, most recently in Denmark. Back then, the demolition of a tall structure went horribly wrong as it fell the wrong way and crushed the adjacent building.