A giant whale was rescued by wildlife officials in Mexico from the shallow waters in Contoy Island. The 18-metre long whale was rescued from waters in the island’s Isla Contoy, which is a natural protected area off the coast of Cancun. Efforts to rescue the large mammal were made by omisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas, which is commonly referred to as CONANP, the country’s National Commission of Protected Natural Areas, a federal agency.

The CONANP worked with state-level wildlife workers to rescue the whale, leading it to deep waters, from where it could swim away. Wildlife specialists found the whale without any injury mark. Earlier this year in March, Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, saved a Steller sea lion which had a thick piece of braided plastic cutting deeply into its neck. Speaking about the rescue, the aquarium said that the team that saved the female sea lion also did their best to help a younger animal entangled in a plastic packing strap, however, it was able to bite out a sedative-carrying dart and bolted in the ocean.

According to the aquarium, the Steller sea lions were species of special concern in Canda and some populations Alaska, are endangered. They are biggest among sea lions. Speaking about the rescue, Dr Martin Haulena had said that the problem of plastic pollutions in the ocean was becoming a cause of concern and it was time to take the crisis on a serious note.