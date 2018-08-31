Washington to bid farewell to the late Senator John McCain

Senator John McCain (AP)

It’s Washington’s turn to say goodbye to the late Senator John McCain. And McCain is saying farewell _ his way.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona, who lived and worked in the nation’s capital over four decades, will lie in state under the US Capitol rotunda Friday for a ceremony and public visitation.

On Saturday, McCain’s procession will pause by the Vietnam Memorial and head for Washington National Cathedral for a formal funeral service. At McCain’s request, two former presidents _ Barack Obama and George W. Bush _ are expected to speak there.

People close to the White House and McCain’s family say President Donald Trump has been asked to stay away from all events. During the presidential campaign, Trump mocked McCain for getting captured during the Vietnam War.