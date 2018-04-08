Washington Post is far more fiction than fact, says President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today once again slammed the prestigious Washington Post, alleging that their stories are more like a “poorly written novel than good reporting”. Trump lashed out again at The Washington Post, calling a recent story by the newspaper suggesting White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has lost credibility and has been reduced to “intern” status a “hit job”.

“The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage – more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!” Trump said in a tweet.

Trump has in recent weeks launched a full-scale attack on the newspaper, which has been critical of his presidential campaign and administration, and the paper’s owner, Jeff Bezos.

Bezos is also the owner of Amazon. Of late, Trump has been critical of Amazon accusing it of not paying taxes and causing huge loss to the US Postal Service. The president alleges that Bezos made his fortune at Amazon in part with a deal with the US Postal Service that allows the mega online retailer to ship merchandise at bargain rates and that Amazon has avoided paying state sales taxes.