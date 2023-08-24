scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘killed’ in plane crash; Biden says ‘not surprised’

Russian officials confirm no survivors in crash in the Tver region of the country

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Yevgeny Prigozhin news, Yevgeny Prigozhin latest news, Yevgeny Prigozhin dead, Yevgeny Prigozhin killed, Russia, Russia news, Russia latest news, Moscow, Vladimir Putin, Moscow Mutiny, Wagner Group
File photo of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company. Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. (AP)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner mercenary group, is being presumed dead, after a private jet crashed in Russia‘s Tver region. The Wagner boss was on board along with nine others including his close confidant Dmitry Utkin. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has confirmed that there were no survivors in the plane crash and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Also Read

The news comes months after the 62-year-old spearheaded what’s known as ‘Moscow mutiny’. The June events were the most serious threat to Russia President Vladimir Putin’s leadership and could have plunged the country into a full-blown civil war. In one the early reactions to the sensational development in Russia, US President Joe Biden has said that Putin may have been responsible for the crash.

In St Petersburg, people were seen paying tributes to Wagner boss with flowers and candles. St Petersburg is home to the Wagner Group’s headquarters. A large banner was reported outside mercenary group’s headquarters that had ‘we are together’ message. Many were also seen with Wagner PMC chevron patches. After the June mutiny fizzled out, Wagner chief along with his men were told to relocate to neighbouring Belarus. He had been maintaining a low profile ever since the secret deal.

Also Read
Also Read

Where was Vladimir Putin when the plane crash took place?

Local reports say that Putin was Kursk. He was attending a ceremony marking of 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk. After presenting awards, Putin also gave a speech, in which he hailed the frontline soldiers and devotion to ‘Motherland.’

What exactly happened?

The private Embraer jet carrying Wagner chief along with nine others was flying from Russian capital Moscow to St Petersburg. According to the eyewitness accounts, the plane turned into a ‘ball of fire’ as it hit the ground with loud crash near Kuzhenkino village in Tver. There were no survivors, the officials have confirmed.

More Stories on
Russia

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 06:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS