Vladimir Putin’s 22-car train with secret luxuries! Turkish bath, luxurious gym, spa and more; Leaked documents present inside details

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been at the center of global discussion since last year when he waged a war on Ukraine. A lot has been said and written about his political personality and military precision. But today, we are here to bring you a piece of information on his private life which is something that has oddly never been heard or discussed in detail.

Putin’s ‘ghost’ train

London-based Russian investigations group the Dossier Center exclusively provided a series of paperwork and photographs with CNN, Süddeutsche Zeitung, and German public broadcaster NDR and WDR. These documents reveal details about Putin that have been kept a secret from public life, until now. The CNN report says that the Dossier Center is backed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky who is an exiled former Russian oil tycoon, and also a critic of the Kremlin.

The CNN report gives a detailed analysis of Putin’s ‘ghost’ train. The fact that he has a train is something that is well-known. But what is not known are the train’s lavish features which are so royal that it is shocking! The train has 20-odd cars and this is a closely guarded secret. Quoting the Dossier Center, CNN says that one of the cars in the train has a luxurious gym and spa specially designed for Putin. And this isn’t all. take a deep breath and hold on to your chairs as we list some more of this train’s features below:

Secret luxuries aboard Putin’s train

The report claims that the train also features a cosmetology center! This center has high-end beauty equipment and products, and also a massage table. According to the documents leaked, a special kind of radio-frequency machine is used to enhance the tautness of the skin. The room itself is designed in a way to prevent the use of listening devices.

The bathroom in one of the cars reportedly also features a full Turkish steam bath and shower.

CNN had reached out to Zircon Service and Russian Railways for comment but there has been no comment from them yet. However, the Kremlin has outrightly denied the Dossier Center’s findings telling CNN that the President does not have any such car in his use or in his ownership.