​​​
  3. Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria

Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed the implementation of a joint initiative on delivering relief to Syria, the Kremlin said.

By: | Moscow | Published: July 22, 2018 2:20 AM
Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria. (File image: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed the implementation of a joint initiative on delivering relief to Syria, the Kremlin said. “Special attention was devoted to humanitarian aspects of the Syrian settlement process, including the implementation of a joint Russian-French initiative on rendering assistance to the population of Eastern Ghouta,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that a Russian military transport aircraft had delivered 44 tonnes of humanitarian cargo from France to Syria. The two leaders also discussed a number of international and regional issues as a follow-up to the talks held on July 15 in Moscow, according to the Kremlin statement.

On July 15, Putin and Macron discussed the positive developments in Russia-France relations at their talks held in the Kremlin. Putin confirmed that the mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries are being restored.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top