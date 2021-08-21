  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issues

August 21, 2021 7:57 PM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

