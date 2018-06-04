VIRAL VIDEO: When an off-duty FBI agent dropped his gun during a dance in bar; man shot accidentally

FBI agent dropped his gun during a dance in bar; man shot accidentally. (Image: ABC News)

A man was shot accidentally at Mile High Spirits bar in United State’s Denver. The incident took place when a man was dancing and the gun flew out from his waistband at the back of his pants. The moment he landed to picked up his gun from the floor, it accidentally fired. Without seeing anywhere, he inserted the gun back into his waistband and walked away from the dance floor. Soon after the incident, the people present at the bar began to scatter each other with a look of open-mouthed shock on their faces. The incident took place at 12:45 am on Saturday and the entire incident was captured in a 32- second video clip secured by ABC affiliate KMGH. According to Denver Police Department, the man was an off-duty FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) agent. The police said that he (accused FBI agent) accidentally fired his gun as he was picking it up from the dance floor. The police also added that the bullet struck another bar staff in the lower leg. The staff is in a stable condition.

Marika Putnam, Spokesman, Denver police said that it is not clear what type of gun the FBI agent was carrying. The homicide unit of the police department is probing the incident.

Meanwhile, FBI has refused to share any details about the person. Special Agent Amy Sanders, Spokeswoman, FBI (Denver field office) said that the agency cannot provide any information, citing personal reasons. Former FBI Agent-in-Charge Bob Pence has said that rules permit to carry a gun anytime. “They were considered on-duty 24 hours a day. They were permitted to carry off-duty, so they wouldn’t have to go home to retrieve equipment before heading out,” Pence told Denver Channel.

Pence further told Denver Channel, “When it became public that an FBI agent was involved, there was going to be an inquiry into what happened. They’ll determine the facts — whether he was on duty, whether the weapon was properly secured, what actions were involved, and whether he was exercising proper decorum.”

According to Denver Channel, the accused FBI agent was questioned by the Denver police but was not arrested. The Denver district attorney’s office will decide on criminal charges.