Vietnam’s Golden Bridge has ‘Hands of God’: The amazing architecture behind majestic structure

In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts Cau Vang or the “Golden Bridge” – which has become a major tourist attraction because of its unique architecture. The Ba Na Hills area where this majestic structure is located, saw over 2.7 million visitors last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. The bridge was opened in June and has attracted scores of tourists since it opened, eager to see a novel piece of architecture famed for its unusual design.

The pedestrian walkway sits over 1,000 metres (3,280 feet), above sea level and extends over the treetops from the edge of a leafy cliff face, offering tourists uninterrupted views of the majestic landscape beneath. It was designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City.

The bridge was designed to evoke the image of the giant hands of God, pulling a strip of gold out of the land. “It creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain,” said Vu Viet Anh, Design Principal at TA Landscape Architecture.

The Ba Na Hills was a popular getaway for the French during the colonial occupation of Vietnam. But, it is the Golden Bridge and its supports – two huge stone-coloured human hands styled in such a way that it looks as if the jungle is struggling to reclaim them – which have garnered the most attention from visitors.

Lobelia Chrysanthemums are also planted along the latticed sides of the bridge, like purple embroidery. The bridge was reportedly made as part of a $2 billion project to accommodate tourists in the area.

A mountainside resort, Ba Na Hills was established by French colonists in 1919. It is located close to the city of Da Nang and once held some 200 villas but today, only a few ruins remain. Ba Na Hills now holds a Fantasy Park and a French-style village, with cobbled streets.