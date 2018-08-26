Vietnam to host Indian Ocean conference on August 27, 28

The Indian Ocean Conference will emphasise on better cooperation, strategic collaboration and governance architectures.

With successive two years in its bag, the third edition of Indian Ocean Conference is set to begin on August 27 at Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. The theme of the two- day conference will focus on ‘Building Regional Architectures’, particularly with regards to trade and commerce, security and governance.

This year’s conference will see 43 countries as participants while 28 ministers and officials are set to address the event. The key speakers include Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vietnam H.E. Pham Bihn Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health & Population, Nepal, H.E. Upendra Yadav and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Singapore, H.E. Vivian Balakrishnan along with other notables. Representatives from Indian and foreign Think Tank will also grace the conference. Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj along with other dignitaries will inaugurate the conference on August 27.

This year, the Indian Ocean Conference will emphasise on better cooperation, strategic collaboration and governance architectures. This conference will serve a platform to the countries to come closer and exchange better views on the economic and strategic importance of the region and neighbourhood.

Earlier, the conference was held in Singapore and Sri Lanka in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Organised by Indian Foundation along with the partners from Singapore, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka this is an initiative to bring the state leaders, diplomats and bureaucrats from across the region under one roof to strengthen the understanding among each other.