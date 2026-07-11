A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized off Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam on Saturday, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation as Indian authorities worked with local officials to ascertain the exact details of the incident. According to AP, at least 15 Indian tourists have died in the accident. However, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said the exact number of casualties and other details are still being verified by local authorities.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said, “In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.”

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago.



Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.



In order to provide information… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026

Boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists

According to PTI, citing Vietnamese news portal VN Express International, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it overturned around 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing everyone on board into the sea.

Vietnamese authorities launched rescue operations immediately after the incident, while investigations are underway to determine what caused the boat to capsize.

Indian Embassy monitoring situation

The Indian Embassy said it is in constant touch with Vietnamese authorities and is closely monitoring the rescue efforts. To assist affected families and provide updates, the embassy has established control rooms at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and the Embassy of India in Hanoi.

The emergency contact numbers shared by the embassy are:

Consulate General of India, Ho Chi Minh City

+84 36 281 7930

+84 91 552 3714

+84 33 452 0414

Embassy of India, Hanoi

+84 91 308 9165

The embassy said further information will be shared as local authorities complete the verification process.

Popular tourist destination

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, is one of the country’s most visited tourist destinations, attracting thousands of international visitors every year for its beaches, resorts and island-hopping excursions. Authorities in Vietnam are continuing search and rescue operations, while the circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.