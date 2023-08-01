scorecardresearch
Venice in danger! UNESCO wants this world heritage destination to fight climate crisis – here’s how

Venice is recommended to be on the list of heritage danger by UNESCO as the Italian government failed to preserve it.

Venice has been recommended by the UNESCO to be included in its list of heritage danger as the Italian government has reportedly failed to preserve one of the most beautiful tourist destination places in the world. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has pointed out the failure of the Italian government in limiting the number of tourists visiting every year.

It also acknowledges the severe impact of climate change on Venice. The world agency reminds the government to “ensure the utmost dedication” to address “long-standing problems” in Venice.  

UNESCO drafts a resolution ahead of the 45th session of the agency’s World Heritage Committee, which is scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September in which it claims the problems. It is yet to be discussed and carefully read by the final committee.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 11:35 IST

