Venezuelans rally in support of President Nicolas Maduro after failed assassination (Image: Reuters)

Venezuelans have rallied in support of President Nicolas Maduro, following a failed assassination attempt on his life.

The president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, led the rally on Monday as thousands of government supporters dressed in red, the color of the ruling socialist PSUV party, gathered in downtown Caracas, Xinhua reported.

From there, supporters marched to the presidential headquarters of Miraflores.

During a ceremony on last Saturday, commemorating the 81st anniversary of Venezuela’s national guard, several drones flew close to the presidential stand as Maduro was giving a speech and exploded.

Maduro was unharmed but several others sustained injuries. Authorities have arrested at least six people in connection with the attempted assassination.

The attack was “not just against Maduro, but also against the people and officials,” said Cabello.

Though world leaders have expressed their solidarity with Maduro, Venezuela’s opposition has not condemned the attack, said Cabello, adding “an incident like this is reprehensible here or anywhere else in the world”.