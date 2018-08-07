​​​
  3. Venezuelans rally in support of President Nicolas Maduro after failed assassination

Venezuelans rally in support of President Nicolas Maduro after failed assassination

Venezuelans have rallied in support of President Nicolas Maduro, following a failed assassination attempt on his life.

By: | Caracas | Published: August 7, 2018 7:57 AM
Venezuelans rally in support of President Nicolas Maduro after failed assassination (Image: Reuters)

Venezuelans have rallied in support of President Nicolas Maduro, following a failed assassination attempt on his life.

The president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, led the rally on Monday as thousands of government supporters dressed in red, the color of the ruling socialist PSUV party, gathered in downtown Caracas, Xinhua reported.

From there, supporters marched to the presidential headquarters of Miraflores.

During a ceremony on last Saturday, commemorating the 81st anniversary of Venezuela’s national guard, several drones flew close to the presidential stand as Maduro was giving a speech and exploded.

Maduro was unharmed but several others sustained injuries. Authorities have arrested at least six people in connection with the attempted assassination.

The attack was “not just against Maduro, but also against the people and officials,” said Cabello.

Though world leaders have expressed their solidarity with Maduro, Venezuela’s opposition has not condemned the attack, said Cabello, adding “an incident like this is reprehensible here or anywhere else in the world”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top