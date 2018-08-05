Venezuelan President evacuated from event after ‘assassination’ attempt

The country’s leader was addressing the military to mark the 81st anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela, Daily Star reported. (File photo: Reuters)

A television broadcast by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was cut short during an outdoor speech at a military event after a reported explosion, the media reported.

The country’s leader was addressing the military to mark the 81st anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela, Daily Star reported.

While Maduro was speaking about Venezuela’s economy, the audio suddenly went.

Witnesses told Efe that the Venezuelan President was apparently attacked by a drone.

The TV visuals showed scores of soldiers running, before the transmission was cut.

There were reports of an explosion but the Information Ministry has not yet confirmed this.

Maduro is believed to have been taken to safety.