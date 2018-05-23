Venezuela vote did not meet standards, says European Union

European Union said it would consider its response. (Reuters)

Venezuela’s vote, in which socialist President Nicolas Maduro won re-election, did not meet international standards, the European Union said on Tuesday, saying it would consider its response.

“Presidential and regional polls went ahead without a national agreement on an electoral calendar and without complying with the minimum international standards for a credible process,” the EU said in a statement.

“The EU and its member states will consider the adoption of adequate measures,” the bloc said without giving details but referring to its April decision to impose sanctions on some top Venezuelan officials.