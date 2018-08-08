​​​
Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro ties opposition leader to drone attack

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused one of the country's most prominent opposition leaders of being linked to the alleged assassination attempt using drones.

Published: August 8, 2018 8:21 AM
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused one of the country’s most prominent opposition leaders of being linked to the alleged assassination attempt using drones. Maduro said in a nationally televised broadcast today that statements by suspects already arrested point to Julio Borges, an opposition leader living in exile in Colombia. It follows a thwarted assassination attempt Saturday when two drones armed with explosives detonated near the president speaking outdoors during a military celebration. Images captured on live television showed Maduro and his wife looking up at the sky at one explosion and then hundreds of soldiers scrambling. Prosecutors say they have arrested six people who face charges of treason, attempted murder and terrorism. Maduro has called on US and Colombian leaders to turn over any suspects.

