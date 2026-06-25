Venezuela Earthquakes Today Live: Back-to-back powerful tremors struck the South American country on Wednesday. While a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 kilometres west of the Venezuelan capital Caracas, a magnitude 7.5 quake followed less than a minute later, according to the US Geological Survey.

The devastating aftermath of the twin seismic events caused numerous buildings to collapse in Caracas, with tremors even felt in the neighbouring Colombian capital, Bogotá. Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the nation in a state TV broadcast alongside her brother Jorge, the head of the national assembly, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, as she declared a state of emergency.

Extending condolences to the families of those killed in the quakes (and subsequent dozens of aftershocks), she announced that the country’s Maiquetia Airport had been shut down because of the damage caused by the natural disaster.

Official figures on injuries and casualties are still pending. However, the USGS said, “High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread.” The science bureau’s initial estimates suggest that the death toll could top 10,000 and economic losses could be 1-5% GDP of Venezuela’s GDP.

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