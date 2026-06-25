Venezuela Earthquake Live Updates: Massive twin quakes prompt state of emergency; internet connectivity significantly down
Venezuela Earthquake Live: Two powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela near Caracas causing widespread damage, building collapses, and a state of emergency. Casualties are expected to be high with major economic losses predicted.
Venezuela Earthquakes Today Live: Back-to-back powerful tremors struck the South American country on Wednesday. While a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 kilometres west of the Venezuelan capital Caracas, a magnitude 7.5 quake followed less than a minute later, according to the US Geological Survey.
The devastating aftermath of the twin seismic events caused numerous buildings to collapse in Caracas, with tremors even felt in the neighbouring Colombian capital, Bogotá. Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the nation in a state TV broadcast alongside her brother Jorge, the head of the national assembly, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, as she declared a state of emergency.
Extending condolences to the families of those killed in the quakes (and subsequent dozens of aftershocks), she announced that the country’s Maiquetia Airport had been shut down because of the damage caused by the natural disaster.
Official figures on injuries and casualties are still pending. However, the USGS said, “High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread.” The science bureau’s initial estimates suggest that the death toll could top 10,000 and economic losses could be 1-5% GDP of Venezuela’s GDP.
Live Updates
09:04 (IST) 25 Jun 2026
'May God bless our Venezuelan friends': US offers help
US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on X that the United States is in touch with Venezuelan authorities and mobilising assistance after the quakes.
"May God bless our Venezuelan friends at this difficult moment," he added.
Among the many changes being adopted after the massive earthquakes, Venezuela has suspended classes nationwide for the rest of the week. Rail services and activities deemed non-essential have also been cancelled for the time being.
“It is a matter of serious consequence,” the acting president said.
09:00 (IST) 25 Jun 2026
Venezuela Earthquake Today: Maiquetía Airport shuts down
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced during a televised speech that Maiquetía International Airport, which services the capital Caracas, was being shut down due to "severe damage to its infrastructure."
Several buildings in the capital Caracas are known to have collapsed. The states of Miranda, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo and Falcón were also affected, with tremors even extending to neighbouring Colombian capital of Bogota.
08:58 (IST) 25 Jun 2026
Venezuela Earthquake Today: Acting president declares state of emergency
During a televised speech, Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency after the country was hit by back-to-back massive quakes. Although she didn't offer the exact death toll, Rodriguez confirmed there had been many fatalities.
“We have activated the country’s entire public and private health network — particularly in the most affected areas — to treat the injured during this highly sensitive time for the population. We also extend our immediate condolences to those who have tragically lost a family member,” she said.
08:56 (IST) 25 Jun 2026
Venezuela Earthquake Today: Internet connectivity drops after powerful tremors
After the twin quakes hit the country on June 24, Venezuela's internet connectivity fell sharply across the country, including the capital Caracas, according to watchdog NetBlocks.
It is unclear whether widespread power outages have also hit affected regions.