Valentine’s Day: Sikh organisation delivers special gifts to women’s shelter

Members of Toronto’s Sikh community on Valentine’s Day delivered dozens of pink boxes containing cupcakes, and chocolates to four women’s shelters here, just to say someone cares, according to a media report.

Each care package included handmade cards authored by elementary school children. “You are great,” read one Valentine. “You are beautiful,” said another, thestar.com reported.

“Something as small as a cupcake could make someone’s day,” said Sarpreet Pannu, a member of the group. “We met with some of the women in one of the shelters and saw how it put a smile on their face,” she added.

The initiative was based on the Sikh tradition of langar – the communal kitchen – where a meal is served for free.

Pannu was one of 25 volunteers who spent the past several weeks coordinating the joint effort to deliver 160 treat-filled parcels to four shelters in the Greater Toronto Area.

She worked out the logistical details with shelters, such as drop-off times, as well as finding donors to supply the pastries and chocolates.

Nellie’s Women’s Shelter director Margarita Mendez said charitable acts such as these were always welcome, no matter how big or small. “It’s nice to have little gifts say someone cares,” she said.

Sikh organisations in five other Canadian cities — from Montreal to Vancouver — were also part of the campaign. More than 1,600 such packages are expected to be delivered by Sikh groups nationwide.