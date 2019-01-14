Valentines Day 2019: Pakistan varsity to observe February 14 as Sisters’ Day to uphold ‘Islamic traditions’

Representative Image: Reuters

A Pakistan university has announced that it will celebrate Sisters’ Day instead of Valentines’ Day on February 14 this year. The top agricultural university in the country, the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad (UAF), announced this in a Facebook post, stating that the decision has been taken to ‘promote eastern culture and Islamic traditions among the youth’.

The Vice-Chancellor of UAF Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said, “we are enriching in our culture, norms, and Islamic values,” by celebrating Sisters’ Day.

How the university is planning to celebrate? Randhawa and the other decision makers in the university has planned to gift the female students with scarves, shawls and Abayahs, a full-length outer garment worn by some Muslim women, with the university logo on it.

But why celebrate ‘Sisters’ Day’ on February 14? According to him, Muslims see Valentines’ Day as a threat, and that’s why he decided to turn it into an ‘opportunity’.

He said, the youth should devote their energy towards education, knowledge and becoming skilled manpower without forgetting their own culture and should live life independently while following the ‘golden rules of Islam’.

“This is the era of gender empowerment, the generations are affected by western thinking – but the best way empowerment and proper division of work can be found in our own culture and religion,” he said.

Valentines’ day is celebrated across the world on February 14, to celebrate love and affection. But Randhawa believes, celebrating sisters’ day on the same date will help the youth realise, how much sisters are loved in the country. “In our culture, women are more empowered. They have earned their respect as mothers, daughters, sisters and wife,” he said.

“Is there something greater than the love between a brother and sister?” he added.

In Pakistan, Valentines’ Day has been subjected to controversies for years now and has always attracted mixed response from the citizens. Earlier the Islamabad High Court banned V-Day celebrations in the country in 2018 and 2017, and the media was warned to stop promoting it.