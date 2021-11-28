USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it is extremely strong, it was relatively deep, measured at 112 kilometers, which usually reduces damage and casualties.
The US Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.
The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.
