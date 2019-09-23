USA loves India, tweets Donald Trump after historic ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston

Updated: September 23, 2019 8:18:50 AM

In his speech, Donald Trump described PM Narendra Modi as America's "greatest" and "most loyal friend", and said he was doing an exceptional job for India.

PM Modi and Donald Trump together at NRG Stadium in Houston.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the USA loves India, expressing his gratitude to over 50,000 India-American for giving him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome at the packed NRG stadium here for the much-awaited “Howdy, Modi” event.

Trump and Modi embraced each other and walked together towards the stage waving at the boisterous crowd that had been waiting eagerly for the historic occasion. It was for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

“The USA loves India!” Trump said in a succinct tweet.

He described as “incredible” the electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston.


In his speech, Trump describes Modi as America’s “greatest” and “most loyal friend”, and said the prime minister was doing an exceptional job for India.

“Under Prime Minister Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India,” he said. Tump said he was looking forward to work with Modi to make “our nations more prosperous than ever before”.

