US warns Hong Kong on extraditions as fresh protests planned

The U.S. expressed \u201cgrave concern\u201d over Hong Kong legislation that would for the first time allow extraditions to mainland China, raising pressure on Beijing as the city braced for a potentially historic showdown over the proposal. The bill \u201ccould undermine Hong Kong\u2019s autonomy and negatively impact the territory\u2019s long-standing protections of human rights, fundamental freedoms and democratic values,\u201d State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters Monday in Washington. Opponents of the legislation on Sunday staged one of the largest protests since the former British colony\u2019s return to China: Organizers said more than 1 million participants showed up, while police put the figure at 240,000. Tensions are only heating up, with activists calling for strikes and vowing to surround the city\u2019s Legislative Council on Wednesday, when lawmakers debate scores of proposed amendments. Hong Kong\u2019s Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, defended the bill in a 45-minute news briefing Monday, saying it was necessary to prevent the city from becoming a \u201chaven\u201d for fugitives and vowing to press ahead with its passage. China endorsed her government\u2019s efforts later in the day. \u201cThe two sides seem to be on a collision course, so it is hard to see a satisfying conclusion,\u201d said Jeffrey Wasserstrom, professor and China historian at the University of California, Irvine. \u201cWhether or not the new law is enacted, the people of Hong Kong have made an important statement.\u201d Protests Reawaken The mass march signals a reawakening of a protest movement that fractured after the government successfully resisted the democracy demands of student-led demonstrators who occupied city streets for 79 days in 2014. Since then, the Chinese government and its handpicked local leadership have faced little resistance to their efforts to rein in dissent, including barring more radical activists from seeking elected office, prosecuting protest leaders and banning a pro-independence political party. But now the extradition bill could potentially affect any of the city\u2019s 7.5 million residents, including employees of the almost 1,400 multinational companies with regional headquarters there. The legislation would allow Hong Kong to enter one-time extradition agreements with jurisdictions where it lacks formal agreements, including mainland China - which often hands down lengthy prison terms to non-violent criminals such as activists and drug offenders. The extradition bill has been criticized by Western governments and international business organizations as a threat to the \u201cone country, two systems\u201d framework credited with maintaining Hong Kong\u2019s status as a global financial center. It\u2019s one of several moves under President Xi Jinping that have raised concern about Hong Kong\u2019s autonomous structure, which guarantees free speech, capitalist markets and British common law. Opponents are hoping for a repeat of 2003, when a demonstration of about half a million people led the city to scrap a controversial national security proposal and contributed to the eventual resignation of then-Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa. Nine years later, mass gatherings led by high school students pressured the government to reconsider a proposal mandating a history curriculum lauding the ruling Communist Party. Unlikely Retreat Retreat seems less likely after Xi paid little price for ignoring the democratic demands of as many as 200,000 protesters during the 2014 Occupy movement. Several top Chinese officials have also publicly backed the extradition legislation, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday that Beijing \u201cwill continue to firmly support\u201d the proposal, while warning against foreign interference. The local government has said the law is needed to bring fugitives to justice and was spurred by the case of a Hong Kong man who could not be extradited to Taiwan for the murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend. Lam is working to pass the measure through the city\u2019s Beijing-loyalist-legislature by the end of the current legislative session next month. \u201cIt\u2019s almost certain that the law will be passed, and Hong Kong will be paying a big price,\u201d said Willy Lam, adjunct professor at the Center for China Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. On Monday, Carrie Lam praised the protesters for expressing the views in a largely peaceful manner, but said there was \u201cvery little merit to be gained by delaying the bill.\u201d She said two previous amendments - excluding several categories of financial crimes and lengthening the maximum prison term of offenses eligible - had adequately protected human rights. \u201cThe society has been closely and intensely discussing the amendment bill for four months,\u201d she said. \u201cIt should be returned to the Legislative Council, which should carry out its constitutional duty. This means after vetting the bill, legislators can amend or approve the bill or whatever. Our stand is still our stand today.\u201d \u2018Scrapped All Together\u2019 The chief executive said she had received no order from Beijing to pursue the legislation. \u201cIt\u2019s not initiated by the central government. I have not received any instruction or mandate from Beijing,\u201d she said. Many residents aren\u2019t buying it, though. The bigger problem they say is the slow, but steady transformation of Hong Kong into just another Chinese city. And for many, now is the time to take a stand. Although the procession was largely peaceful, scuffles later broke out between demonstrators and police, who used pepper spray and batons to disperse protesters. The organizer of Sunday\u2019s protest, the Civil Human Rights Front, said it planned to hold another rally outside the legislature when hearings resume on Wednesday. \u201cWe don\u2019t need any more written or verbal safeguards,\u201d opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo said Monday. \u201cWe want the bill to be scrapped all together.\u201d