A top Trump administration official issued a major warning to European companies on Sunday (US time) against potentially blocking American rivals, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX, from parts of the European market. Speaking to the Financial Times, Andrew Puzder, the US Ambassador to the European Union, spoke out against the European Commission proposing a satellite spectrum restriction in May.

The EU’s push is part of a broader campaign focused on technological independence. In its bid to cut down reliance on US companies, the European Commission wants new European providers to enter the market and expand their range. This comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that European countries are already working to develop an alternative to Starlink, the telecommunications subsidiary of Musk’s spaceflight company SpaceX.

Zelenskyy’s remarks, in turn, follow SpaceX introducing limits on some Starlink services in Ukraine, leading to disruptions in combat drone missions for which the technology is indispensable. Presidential advisor Serhiy Beskrestnov recently wrote on Telegram that Ukraine’s defence forces were informed beforehand about the limitation.

The Ukrainian president, on his part, has branded restrictions on Musk’s satellite service in his country a “planned operation,” noting that a “test” showed that such limitations were not in effect in other European countries.

In other news, Musk has also publicly feuded with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance over claims that the Indian billionaire has been responsible for blocking Starlink’s launch in India. Refuting the accusations, Reliance has since affirmed (without naming the SpaceX CEO) that it actually welcomes competition from Starlink, as its own satellite services are also awaiting clearance.

US Ambassador to the EU warns of repercussions if American companies are blocked

Andrew Puzder told the Financial Times that European companies will likely face severe retaliation from the United States if plans to restrict US firms in the radio spectrum move forward.

The US Ambassador to the EU said European firms “should be wary that it could happen and it would be very devastating for those companies,” given the American market’s size.

A day before the US envoy’s warning, SpaceX already hit out against the EU’s plan to block access to its satellite spectrum.

In a document shared with European officials, Elon Musk‘s company said, “The proposal creates a significant likelihood that Europeans will be left without direct-to-device satellite services or that new European operations will create global interference problems, including to emergency services like those in Ukraine,” as quoted by the Financial Times.

The company further argued that the EU’s plans prioritise “an operator’s country of incorporation above economic, technical and regulatory realities.”

The European Commission has since also introduced a Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA). According to its official website, the proposed legislation “aims to strengthen Europe’s leadership in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).”

Puzder ultimately argued that making the US less competitive wouldn’t help make European companies more competitive in the long run. “We have best-in-class products in this area. They’re reliable products, they’re trusted products. We don’t need some kind of synchronized mediocrity,” he told the FT.

The US envoy further posed the question, “You start to wonder, are we trying to deal with the competition in the digital marketplace or are we trying to generate revenue from American companies to benefit Europe?“

As an alternative to the prevalent discourse, the US Ambassador told the FT that Brussels and Washington should join forces to compete with China in the AI race.

Ahead of the international bloc’s proposal in May, Washington had already shot it a warning in March. At the time, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) told the EU that it would hit back should the European Union give precedence to satellite operators over American options such as Starlink.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr told the FT back then: “We are concerned by some of the talk around European satellite sovereignty. If Europe is going to head down that path, then you know we will be compelled to take, you know, reciprocal action.”

EU’s tech chief Henna Virkkunen, on the other hand, defended the EU prioritising the push for independence from US companies. At the time of the proposal’s announcement, the EU official argued that the bloc aimed to “boost our European capacities in this sector” while keeping other parts of the spectrum bank open to international players.

The Ukraine factor

Given the circumstances, the European Union is under serious pressure to provide Ukraine with a Starlink alternative. Musk’s SpaceX subsidiary, which does not work inside Russia, has been central to Ukraine’s longer-range drone strikes in occupied southern and eastern Ukraine, in an effort to wreak havoc on Russian operations.

“We’re reaching out to everyone at the military level, at the Ministry of Defense level, and at the diplomatic level, including to SpaceX. Right now, no one is responding to our military or the Ministry of Defence,” Zelenskyy recently told reporters.

“The Europeans are now raising the question of alternatives themselves. And they’re already working on them. They’re already making progress, and they’ll succeed in this area. I can already see that,” Zelenskyy said.

In the meantime, a bipartisan group of US senators has called for an urgent investigation into disruptions to Ukraine’s Starlink network. Sending a letter to the US Defence Department Inspector General, the senators voiced “grave concern” about reports of the network’s speed curbs between October 12 and 14. Led by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, the effort seeks to find out whether Starlink restrictions were at the behest of the US Defence Department or its contractors.

“We are particularly alarmed by incidents in which U.S. diplomatic, military, and security personnel were unable to reach designated bunkers during Russian air raids,” the senators’ statement said. “Given the potentially deadly consequences, these incidents require immediate investigation.”

Addressing a news conference, Zelenskyy said on Friday that Starlink services were being restored in Ukraine.