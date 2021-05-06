  • MORE MARKET STATS

US VP Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with people of India on Friday

By: |
May 6, 2021 9:53 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will deliver a message of solidarity with the people of India, as the US partners with the country to save lives and hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department has said.

Kamala Harris, US vice presidentKamala Harris will provide an opening message on US solidarity (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will deliver a message of solidarity with the people of India, as the US partners with the country to save lives and hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department has said. Harris is slated to deliver her address at the top of an online event Bolstering “US COVID Relief Efforts in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora” organised by the State Department.

Harris, 56, is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President. Kamala Harris will provide an opening message on US solidarity with the people of India as we partner to save lives & hasten the end of the pandemic, the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department announced on Wednesday.

Related News

The event on Friday noon local time will be hosted by Ervin Massinga, senior advisor in the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department.

Massinga will provide an overview of the US government’s relief efforts and panelists will discuss commercial and civil society-led efforts to address the current emergency, what support will be needed to re-open India after the second wave, and how they can align efforts to bring the two countries closer together moving forward.

Harris’s remarks would be followed by a panel discussion featuring diaspora leaders including Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi; Lata Krishnan from American Indian Foundation; Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami and Gunisha Kaur, Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, Medical Director, Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US VP Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with people of India on Friday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nepal’s KP Sharma Oli govt loses majority support after Maoist party withdraws support
2Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23
3Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage, ask for ‘space and privacy’