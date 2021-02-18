  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Vice President Kamala Harris’s name should not be used for any commercial activity: White House

February 18, 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her family will uphold the highest ethical standards, her spokesperson said, asserting that it is the policy of the White House that her name should not be used in connection with any commercial activity.

kamala harrisAfter Kamala Harris became the Vice President of the United States of America, her niece has been in several news reports. (Photo source: Reuters)

The statement comes following media reports that the White House has asked Meena Harris, niece of the vice president, to stop “using her aunt to boost her brand”.

”The Vice President and her family will uphold the highest ethical standards and it is the White House’s policy that the Vice President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities that could reasonably be understood to imply an endorsement or support,” Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary to the Vice President, told PTI.

According to Los Angeles Times, the White House has asked Meena not to ‘build her brand’ by using the name of the US Vice President.

After Joe Biden and Harris won the election, the transition team’s ethics lawyers told Meena that she could no longer produce clothing or write new books with her aunt’s name or likeness, an unnamed White House official was quoted as saying by the daily.

According to the daily, the White House official said ‘Vice President Aunty’ sweatshirts, Harris-themed swimsuits and other products previously sold, were not allowed under the current rules. Meena did not respond to a question sent through a social media platform.

After Kamala Harris became the Vice President of the United States of America, her niece has been in several news reports.

