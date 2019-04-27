US urges citizens to ‘reconsider travel’ to Sri Lanka over terror threat

Washington | Published: April 27, 2019 6:23:19 AM

The department has "ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees in kindergarten through 12th grade," it said in a statement, adding that it had also authorised non-emergency personnel to leave.

Sri Lanka Terror Attacks. (Photo: Reuters)

The US State Department on Friday raised the level of its travel warning for Sri Lanka, urging citizens to reconsider visiting the island in the wake of a devastating series of suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people. The department has “ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees in kindergarten through 12th grade,” it said in a statement, adding that it had also authorised non-emergency personnel to leave.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas,” it said.

