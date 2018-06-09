US trade tariffs ‘illegal’: G7 host Canada

US President Donald Trump with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Reuters)

The US imposition of tariffs on exports of steel and aluminium from its allies is illegal and will be met with retaliation, Canada’s government said today as it hosted a summit of G7 leaders, including Donald Trump.

“Canada will not change its mind when it comes to the illegal and absolutely unjustified application of tariffs on steel and aluminium, not only coming from Canada, but on the steel and aluminium sold by all the G7 allies who are assembled here,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference on the first day of the summit.