US Startup makes it mandatory for employees to take 20 leaves in a year! Here’s what happened next

A US-based startup has made it mandatory for its employees to avail at least 20 leaves in a year after the workers demanded a more flexible time-off policy. Go Nimbly, a US-based startup, fulfilled employees’ demand for a more flexible leave plan and enforced a mandatory 20-day leave policy per year for all employees.

The Director of People Operations at Go Nimbly, Kyle Lacy talked about how the new policy has helped them improve employee satisfaction in a lengthy LinkedIn post. He also added that the aim of this initiative was to help employees work well at their jobs.

The new leave policy comes with the latest system which monitors and flags if employees have not been taking enough time off.

Leave Policy that was an instant hit!

“We had been hearing employee requests for a flexible plan for months. I’d share my perspective on why I didn’t want to make that change, and then I’d move on. It didn’t stop the requests. Eventually, I opted to include questions about our time off policies in an engagement survey (s/o to Lattice) and directly ask the company if we should consider moving to a flexible time off policy. The results were overwhelmingly positive to change, which we shared in its entirety with the company,” Lacy wrote on LinkedIn.

Along with the new leave plan, the start-up also adjusted incentive plans to support the new policy, whereby employees could still achieve their targets even if they took a week off per quarter or even more.

In his post, Lacy also emphasised the importance of sleep hygiene, and how crucial it is to maintain a work-life balance. But this is not it, the post was not just an announcement, but an insightful write-up on how the employees began to utilise their time off more frequently after the implementation of the new leave policy. In comparison to the previous quarter of 2023, there was a 19 per cent increase in the days off taken by employees, Lacy noted.