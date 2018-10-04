​​​
  3. US special envoy for Afghan reconciliation travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

US special envoy for Afghan reconciliation travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

Khalilzad, who was the highest-ranking Muslim in the George W Bush administration, will lead an interagency delegation to Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia from October 4-14.

By: | Washington | Published: October 4, 2018 8:18 AM
Donald Trump

The Trump administration’s point person for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is making his first trip to the AfPak region and the key countries in the Middle East, the US State Department said.

Khalilzad, who was the highest-ranking Muslim in the George W Bush administration, will lead an interagency delegation to Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia from October 4-14.

“Khalilzad’s mission is to coordinate and lead US efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. He will do so in close coordination with the Afghan government and other stakeholders, exploring how best to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict,” the State Department said.

The trip is his first visit following his appointment as special representative and reflects the administration’s intent to support, facilitate, and participate in a peace process in Afghanistan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top