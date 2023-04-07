scorecardresearch
US, South Korea, Japan express concern over North Korea’s ‘malicious’ cyber activities – joint statement

Crypto currency funds stolen by North Korean hackers have been a key source for financing the sanctions-stricken country’s weapons programmes, officials and experts in the U.S. and its allies say.

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea. (Photo source: AP)

The United States, South Korea and Japan expressed deep concern over North Korea’s “malicious” cyber activities to support its weapons programmes, in comments released in a joint statement on Friday.

“We reiterate with concern that overseas DPRK IT workers continue using forged identities and nationalities” to evade U.N. sanctions and raise funds for missile programmes, according to the statement, using the acronym for North Korea‘s official name.

“We are also deeply concerned about how the DPRK supports these programmes by stealing and laundering funds as well as gathering information through malicious cyber activities,” the statement said.

South Korea’s nuclear envoy held talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Seoul this week and condemned North Korea’s weapons tests.

