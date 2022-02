US slaps individual sanctions on Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

In addition, the US also slapped sanctions against Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defence, and General of the Army Valery Gerasimov.

The sanctions will go directly after their assets.

