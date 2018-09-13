US slams Russia for polls plan in eastern Ukraine (Reuters)

The United States on Wednesday condemned the announcement of a plan to conduct elections in the Russia-backed part of eastern Ukraine. “Given the continued control of these territories by the Russian Federation, genuine elections are inconceivable, and grossly contravene Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements,” the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

By “engineering phony procedures”, Russia is once more demonstrating its disregard for international norms and is undermining efforts to achieve peace in eastern Ukraine, she alleged.

“The so-called ‘Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics’ that Russia created have no place within the Ukrainian constitutional order,” she said.

The US remains fully committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-instigated conflict in eastern Ukraine. The support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unwavering, Nauert said.