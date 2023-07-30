scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

US: Shooting wounds 5 people in Michigan with 2 victims in critical condition, police say

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 am, the Lansing Police Department said in a statement.

Written by Associated Press
us, united states
The five victims who were transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old, police said. (Representative image: IE)

An early morning shooting Sunday in Michigan wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 am, the Lansing Police Department said in a statement.

Also Read

The five victims who were transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old, police said.

Also Read

There was a large crowd at the scene when officers arrived, prompting Lansing police to ask for assistance from other jurisdictions. Several people were detained, and officers found multiple firearms, police said.

In February, a gunman killed three students and injured five others in a shooting at Michigan State University in neighbouring East Lansing.

Also Read

Students sheltered in place for four hours on the campus about 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Detroit while hundreds of officers searched for the shooter.

Suspect Anthony McRae, 43, killed himself when confronted by police near his home in Lansing.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 18:03 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS