US Senators introduce act to address Chinese challenge in space

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 12:05 PM

A bipartisan group of five powerful US Senators have introduced a legislation to strengthen the country's leadership in space, arguing it was essential in view of the aggressive and dangerous Chinese designs.

US Senators introduce act to address Chinese challenge in space (Representational image)

A bipartisan group of five powerful US Senators have introduced a legislation to strengthen the country’s leadership in space, arguing it was essential in view of the aggressive and dangerous Chinese designs.

The Space Frontier Act, that was introduced on Thursday, would secure funding to continue operations for the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030, eliminate overreaching regulations to support further development of the commercial space sector and to strengthen America’s leadership in space exploration.

The act moves the US forward in securing the country’s competitive edge against China in low-earth orbit and enacts meaningful reforms to modernize the nation’s launch and re-entry regulations, and streamlines non-governmental earth observation regulations, Ted Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, who is one of the Senators to introduce the legislation, said.

Besides Cruz, other senators are Kyrsten Sinema, Roger Wicker, Ed Markey and Gary Peters.

“Fifty years after the United States first put a man on the moon, we are in the midst of a new and exciting space race,” Wicker said.

Noting that the challenge in space requires policy certainty, partnerships with the private sector, country’s friends across the globe, its continuing competitive edge and innovative thinking, he said that the act would ensure American leadership in space for years to come.

Markey said that the the act will help the American space industry achieve new heights, all while protecting small businesses and the scientific research that benefits all Americans through innovation and discovery.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US Senators introduce act to address Chinese challenge in space
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition