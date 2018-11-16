US Senator seeks political asylum for Asia Bibi

A top Republican Senator has urged US President Donald Trump to grant asylum and refugee status to Pakistani national Asia Bibi, a Christian woman recently freed from prison after her blasphemy conviction was overturned.

A top Republican Senator has urged US President Donald Trump to grant asylum and refugee status to Pakistani national Asia Bibi, a Christian woman recently freed from prison after her blasphemy conviction was overturned. Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was release from Multan jail earlier this month after the Supreme Court in its landmark decision acquitted her of blasphemy charges.

Senator Rand Paul said that he was worried that Bibi won’t survive and he personally took up the matter with President Trump last week.
“I’ve been fighting for them to free Asia Bibi. I’ve talked to the President about granting her asylum and refugee status here,” Paul told CNN in an interview.

A senior member from an American think-tank has also suggested that Bibi should request asylum. “President Trump should invite Ms Bibi to come to America and request asylum. To do so would be just, moral and wise,” Clifford D May, president of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, said in an op-ed in The Washington Times this week.

