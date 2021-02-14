  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Senate clears Donald Trump over January 6 Capitol violence following impeachment trial

By: |
Updated: Feb 14, 2021 8:55 AM

Trump, a Republican, is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office.

former US president donald trumpIf he had been convicted, the Senate could have voted to bar him from running for office ever again. (File image)

The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, as it fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Following four days of the impeachment trial, the 100-member Senate voted to impeach Trump by 57-43 votes, 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

Related News

Trump, a Republican, is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office.

Trump, 74, faced the charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly January 6 assault of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Seven Republican Senators — Bill Cassidy, Richard Burr, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey — voted in favour of impeaching him.

If he had been convicted, the Senate could have voted to bar him from running for office ever again.

Trump released a statement soon after the acquittal, saying “no president has ever gone through anything like it”.

“It is a sad commentary on the times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” he said.

Trump denounced the trial as “the greatest witch hunt in history”.

“I always have, and always will be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honourably debate the issues of the day without malice and hate,” he said.

He thanked his team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work “upholding justice and defending the truth”.

“My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country,” Trump said in the statement.

Trump’s lawyers argued that his insurrection incitement charge was a “monstrous lie” and the impeachment proceedings against the former president was a “politically motivated witch hunt” by the Democrats.

After the vote, the senior Republican in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell said Trump had been “responsible” for the assault on the Capitol and called it a “disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty”.

However, he voted against conviction, saying it was unconstitutional now that Trump was no longer president.

McConnell warned Trump could still be held liable in court.

“He didn’t get away with anything yet. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country, we have civil litigation and former presidents are not immune from being [held] accountable by either one,” he said.

In their closing statements, the Democratic House of Representatives lawmakers appointed to lead the process through the Senate warned that it would be dangerous to acquit Trump.

The Washington Post said that the result underscored Trump’s continued grip on most Republicans despite the party losing control of both the White House and Congress during his tumultuous tenure.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US Senate clears Donald Trump over January 6 Capitol violence following impeachment trial
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GOP leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump: Source
2Tensions high as mass protests in Myanmar enter second week
3Trump was law-&-order president and he did not cause Jan 6 riots, his lawyers tell Senate