US Securities and Exchange Commission, EtherDelta founder Zachary Coburn settle charges over operating unregistered exchange

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 6:11 AM

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday it settled charges against Zachary Coburn, the founder of cryptocurrency token trading platform EtherDelta.

US Securities and Exchange Commission, usUS Securities and Exchange Commission (Reuters)

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday it settled charges against Zachary Coburn, the founder of cryptocurrency token trading platform EtherDelta, over operating an unregistered securities exchange.

The vast majority of the orders placed through EtherDelta’s platform were traded after the SEC had issued its 2017 report, in which the agency concluded that certain digital assets were securities and that exchanges that offered trading in these digital assets would be subject to the SEC’s registration rules.

EtherDelta offered trading of various digital assets and failed to register or seek an exemption, the SEC found.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“This is a significant action by the SEC because it is the first enforcement action again an illegally operating exchange,” Dina Ellis Rochkind of the New York law firm Paul Hastings LLP said in an email.

“If you are trading securities – which most ICOs are – they must be traded on a registered Alternative Trading System or National Exchange. This will likely be the first of many enforcement actions,” Rochkind said.

Coburn consented to the order and agreed to pay $300,000 in disgorgement, along with $13,000 in prejudgment interest and a $75,000 penalty, though he has not admitted or denied the SEC’s findings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US Securities and Exchange Commission, EtherDelta founder Zachary Coburn settle charges over operating unregistered exchange
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition